Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?

Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples.

Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten, who became close while filming in Belgium, and new parents Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo, from The Sweetest Heart.

But, it turns out, the set of a made-for-TV movie isn't just for finding love, but also nurturing already established relationships as Hallmark has become a destination for several married couples. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega have worked on several projects together, while another famous pair worked together for the first time in their decade of marriage, teaming up for a Hallmark movie.

So, it turns out, there might even be more love behind-the-scenes of the channel's content and their meets are every bit as cute as that big city exec who stumbles upon a single father who owns a Christmas tree farm on the brink or ruin. And, to be honest, we would definitely watch films inspired by any of these IRL romances.