Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She and "Wonderful Friend" B.J. Novak Aren't In a Romantic Relationship

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight.
The Office alum reflected on her friendship with co-star B.J. Novak—whom she dated until 2007—after Drew Barrymore expressed on her eponymous talk show that she wanted the two to end up together.
"I was on a date once ironically and B.J. Novak sat down," Drew told The Mindy Project star on Dec. 7. "I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I wish I was on a date with him. He's so attractive—why is he not with Mindy Kaling? I want to be with Mindy Kaling! Why are they not together?'"
After Mindy joked that B.J. was going to be "so excited" that Drew thinks he's attractive, the 50 First Dates star further explained her stance, adding, "I think I dream of you being the ultimate couple, because you seem like best friends and you're both so wonderful."
However, Mindy—who is mom to daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2—explained why she and B.J. work so well together as friends.
"He is a wonderful friend and he's godparent of both of my kids and he loves children and they're so attached to him," she said. "He's really a part of our family. But we've known each other for a long, long time."
Mindy continued, "I think anyone who's been friends with someone for 18, 19 years and at one point dated and now doesn't, they maybe understand this."
B.J. has continued to play significant a role in Mindy's family over the years, with the A Wrinkle in Time actress sharing a picture of B.J. stargazing with Katherine while enjoying a visit to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in August.
And over the summer, Mindy addressed the long-standing internet rumors that B.J. is the father of her kids.
"He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ," she explained in a Marie Claire interview published on Aug. 9. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."