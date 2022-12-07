Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She and "Wonderful Friend" B.J. Novak Aren't In a Romantic Relationship

Watch : Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight.

The Office alum reflected on her friendship with co-star B.J. Novak—whom she dated until 2007—after Drew Barrymore expressed on her eponymous talk show that she wanted the two to end up together.

"I was on a date once ironically and B.J. Novak sat down," Drew told The Mindy Project star on Dec. 7. "I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I wish I was on a date with him. He's so attractive—why is he not with Mindy Kaling? I want to be with Mindy Kaling! Why are they not together?'"

After Mindy joked that B.J. was going to be "so excited" that Drew thinks he's attractive, the 50 First Dates star further explained her stance, adding, "I think I dream of you being the ultimate couple, because you seem like best friends and you're both so wonderful."

However, Mindy—who is mom to daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2—explained why she and B.J. work so well together as friends.