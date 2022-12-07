Elton John Teams up With Saks Fifth Avenue for a Holiday Collection That Gives Back to a Special Cause

We interviewed Elton John because we think you'll like his picks. The products featured are from Elton's curated collection with Saks Fifth Avenue. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Celebrate the holidays by giving back with your gifting. Elton John teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue for the iconic department store's 2022 holiday campaign and a special collection featuring the singer's gift recommendations. Additionally, Saks is donating $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund in support of its mission to end AIDS, which includes $500,000 of proceeds from this curated collection, regardless of sales.

The legend shared, "It's an honor to be here on Fifth Avenue with my family and celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season by unveiling Saks holiday window display and light show. Taking the stage on Fifth Avenue and feeling the magical energy of New York during the holidays, is the best way to celebrate the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the U.S."

He added, "I share the appreciation for luxury fashion that Saks has, and have always seen their holiday windows as one of the most iconic parts of New York City during the holidays. Year after year, I am inspired by the creativity and imagination that Saks brings to its legendary holiday windows lighting up Fifth Avenue. I am also thrilled to have my curated merchandise collection on Saks.com, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with pieces integrated into this year's window display."

Add some creative gifts to your holiday shopping list and give back to an amazing organization with Elton's picks.