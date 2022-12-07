Show Yourself Some Love This Season With These 15 Gifts for Yourself From SKIMS, Slip Silk & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's a line from a TV show that's basically become a rallying cry for self-care: Treat yourself. And why shouldn't you? You work hard all year; you plan holiday parties; you shop for everyone else. Why shouldn't you get all the fun?

I'm not talking, like, bath bombs or manicures either. I'm talking true treats, not just practical little items. Well, not only practical items. I did include a planner, here, but mostly because some of us ought to give ourselves the gift of "having it together" in 2023.

But now that the flights are booked, the decorations are up, and you've got a few too many high-heels-required parties on the horizon, it's time that you truly treat yourself. Why? Because. Just because.

So whether you've had your eye on a particular SKIMS nightshirt you haven't been totally sure if you needed, or have been waiting for the right time to give the teeny tiny cardigan trend a try, consider this your sign.

Here are 15 gifts to treat yourself with this holiday season. Happy shopping!