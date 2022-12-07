Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out

Watch : Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs

Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment.

Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.

"OK, so you're Ryan Reynolds," Twain sang before continuing with the rest of the hit. "That don't impress me much."

And the move did impress the actor much. Sharing a clip from this part of the show to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "This may be the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Indeed, it was a night to remember for both stars. After the show-stopping number, Billy Porter presented Twain with her award and she reflected on her career, noting her "wish is to always inspire people" with her music. The five-time Grammy winner then sent a moving message to her fans.