Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out

Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment.
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
"OK, so you're Ryan Reynolds," Twain sang before continuing with the rest of the hit. "That don't impress me much."
And the move did impress the actor much. Sharing a clip from this part of the show to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "This may be the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Indeed, it was a night to remember for both stars. After the show-stopping number, Billy Porter presented Twain with her award and she reflected on her career, noting her "wish is to always inspire people" with her music. The five-time Grammy winner then sent a moving message to her fans.
"I always miss my mother at these moments in my life," Twain said. "She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But you know what? My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space. I mean, not my mother's space, but I just think that you're here with me, and we're celebrating together, and you've made me feel loved and special my whole working life and I'll always be grateful for that."
And near the end of her speech, she left them with some words of wisdom.
"I just want to say giddy up kids," she added. "Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. Let's remember there is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love. And when a door slams in your face, just taking a freakin' run—just run and leap at that door and kick it down. You won't regret it. So all I have to say is be the queen of you."
As for Reynolds, he expressed his gratitude to his family during his speech, including his mother, his three brothers (one of whom joined him at the award show) and his late father. He also gave a sweet shout-out to his wife Blake Lively and to their three daughters James, 7; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3.
"Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," the Deadpool star, who is expecting his fourth child with the actress, said. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."
In addition, he spoke about his work with his organizations Group Effort Initiative and The Creative Ladder, which strive to make careers in the creative marketing and entertainment industries more accessible to underrepresented communities.
"I want to share the experience of working in storytelling because I've seen firsthand how stories are improved with wide-ranging and diverse backgrounds and points of views," The Proposal alum continued. "Maximum Effort and I have been fortunate enough to launch two organizations whose purpose is to create access and opportunity for communities that have been historically discriminated against, overlooked or marginalized."
Reynolds and Twain weren't the only ones to take home a trophy that evening. Lizzo also won The People's Champion Award and shared the stage with 17 activists.
