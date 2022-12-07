See Kenan Thompson Transform Into Steve Harvey and Play Family Feud at People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Survey says...highly memorable People's Choice Awards moment!

At the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6, host Kenan Thompson morphed into Family Feud host Steve Harvey—an impression he's done for years on Saturday Night Live—for a round of the legendary game show with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"We surveyed 100 people," Kenan, as Steve, said. "What's something you shouldn't do at a party?"

The Housewives were split into two groups—Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley on one side; Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke on the other—and Beverly Hills OG Kyle took the first stab at the question.

"Drink too much tequila," the Halloween Ends star said, "and do the splits?"

Quite the specific answer, but it managed to land on the board.

Sutton was up next, saying "Well, I'm going to go with maybe not wearing the same hot pink Dior suit as your friend?" 

These ladies love specificity—but Sutton's answer was also correct. 

"My God," Kenan joked, "I vastly underestimated the sensibility of Dior pantsuits. Where are these parties y'all are going to?"

Kathy answered next, saying, "Do not show up early and don't not drink my Casa del Sol tequila."

If you haven't put it together yet—or aren't a die-hard Housewives fan—the women were all making references to drama from recent seasons of their show.

For instance, Erika said, "Don't day drink, pass out and get a sunburn on a luxury yacht."

We've all been there!

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

The final answer was saved for Dorit, who said emphatically, "Completely disrupt a charity event by fighting loudly across the table while Melissa Etheridge hides backstage."

They certainly saved the most specific grievance for last.

