See Kenan Thompson Transform Into Steve Harvey and Play Family Feud at People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kenan Thompson Saw Harry Styles HOW MANY Times?!

Survey says...highly memorable People's Choice Awards moment!

At the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6, host Kenan Thompson morphed into Family Feud host Steve Harvey—an impression he's done for years on Saturday Night Live—for a round of the legendary game show with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"We surveyed 100 people," Kenan, as Steve, said. "What's something you shouldn't do at a party?"

The Housewives were split into two groups—Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley on one side; Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke on the other—and Beverly Hills OG Kyle took the first stab at the question.

"Drink too much tequila," the Halloween Ends star said, "and do the splits?"

Quite the specific answer, but it managed to land on the board.

Sutton was up next, saying "Well, I'm going to go with maybe not wearing the same hot pink Dior suit as your friend?"

These ladies love specificity—but Sutton's answer was also correct.

"My God," Kenan joked, "I vastly underestimated the sensibility of Dior pantsuits. Where are these parties y'all are going to?"