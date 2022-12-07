Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentences

Lindsie Chrisley is heartbroken about her family's future.
More than two weeks after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in federal prison, Todd's eldest daughter is speaking out about the case.
"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," the podcast host said in a statement to Hollywood Life. "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements."
According to Lindise, the past few months have been "extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents' case that occurred late last month."
"I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it's not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here," Lindsie said. "I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how."
"At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions," she added. "With that being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me."
Lindsie is expected to expand on her statement in the Dec. 8 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.
Back on Nov. 21, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with Julie receiving a seven-year stay, the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced in a statement obtained by E! News.
"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."
The sentences came after the couple was federally indicted in August 2019 before being found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Following the court decision earlier this summer, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris told E! News the couple plans to appeal the case. E! News has reached out to Todd and Julie's lawyer for comment on the sentences and hasn't heard back.