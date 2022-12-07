Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!

The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).

"Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family," Wilde said on stage. "We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."

In addition to the cast, which includes Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Wilde's ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, she thanked all the crew members, from the janitorial staff and transportation team to the COVID safety experts and stunt performers.