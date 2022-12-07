Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech

Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!
The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
"Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family," Wilde said on stage. "We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."
In addition to the cast, which includes Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Wilde's ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, she thanked all the crew members, from the janitorial staff and transportation team to the COVID safety experts and stunt performers.
"All these people showed up and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices, just hoping to make something that you would enjoy," she continued. "So this award means so much to all of us. And it's a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you, so, so much."
During the ceremony, Wilde sizzled in a completely see-through outfit by Christian Dior (see all of the red carpet looks here).
The lingerie look was plucked straight from the brand's 2023 ready-to-wear collection.