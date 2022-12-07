Ellen Pompeo Promises Fans Won't Have to Wait Long For Meredith to Return to Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo is not scrubbing out of Grey's Anatomy for good.
Despite announcing that she will make her final appearance as a full-time cast member when the medical drama returns in February, Pompeo told E! News' Laverne Cox on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards that fans won't have to wait too long to see her again.
"I think I am really just in the finale this year," Ellen revealed to Laverne. "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."
After the show's fall finale on Nov. 10, ABC revealed a look at Ellen's final episodes.
In the sneak peek, Meredith announces she'll be leaving for a job opportunity in Boston to work on a cure for Alzheimer's, the same disease she watched her mother Ellis (Kate Burton) suffer from in the early seasons of Grey's.
As for the longevity of Meredith and Grey's Anatomy in general, Ellen gave all of the credit to the show's dedicated fandom.
"They make it all possible, power to the people!" Ellen said on the red carpet. "I mean 19 seasons, they really have been amazing. Without them, we can't do anything. We can't do two seasons."
Ellen echoed that same sentiment in a Nov. 14 Instagram post as she began to say goodbye to Meredith.
"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," she wrote. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"
As for another potential Meredith somewhere down the line, Ellen assured fans that she'll "definitely be back to visit."
Prepare for your own emotional farewell when Grey's Anatomy returns Feb. 23 on ABC.