Chrishell Stause Teases Partner G Flip's Appearance on Selling Sunset Season 6

Watch : Chrishell Stause OPEN to Reconciling With Christine Quinn

We're sold on this Selling Sunset update.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause caught up with Live From E!: People's Choice Awards' Laverne Cox and teased what's to come for her Netflix show's sixth season. Not only did the TV realtor spill on her new co-stars Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, but she confirmed whether her partner G Flip will appear in the next installment.

"My baby," she said. "I don't know if I'm supposed to be telling you this, but yes."

As for her thoughts on the Oppenheim Group's new agents? Chrishell dubbed Nicole as the most thirsty and Bre as the one who surprised her the most.

Chrishell's Selling Sunset shade comes three months after she called out one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."

She further hinted in the post—which was set to Mariah Carey's "Thirsty"—that the "thirst for camera time on season six is REAL" and teased that one of her co-stars was getting in her "business."