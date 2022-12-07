Chrishell Stause Teases Partner G Flip's Appearance on Selling Sunset Season 6

We're sold on this Selling Sunset update.
While walking the red carpet at the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause caught up with Live From E!: People's Choice Awards' Laverne Cox and teased what's to come for her Netflix show's sixth season. Not only did the TV realtor spill on her new co-stars Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, but she confirmed whether her partner G Flip will appear in the next installment.
"My baby," she said. "I don't know if I'm supposed to be telling you this, but yes."
As for her thoughts on the Oppenheim Group's new agents? Chrishell dubbed Nicole as the most thirsty and Bre as the one who surprised her the most.
Chrishell's Selling Sunset shade comes three months after she called out one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
She further hinted in the post—which was set to Mariah Carey's "Thirsty"—that the "thirst for camera time on season six is REAL" and teased that one of her co-stars was getting in her "business."
"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," Chrishell further lamented at the time. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."
No wonder boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim shared with E! News in November that there's still plenty of drama on the show despite antagonist Christine Quinn's season five exit. "I think everyone thought that everyone was going to get along and there would be less drama, but I think that is not the case," he told E!. "Arguably that's good for the show, but I don't know if that's good for me and the work dynamic. Definitely there have been some issues between agents this season."
While season six of Selling Sunset won't likely arrive until 2023, you can catch up on the first five seasons now on Netflix.