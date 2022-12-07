Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet to the Emily in Paris Premiere

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

Lily Collins' latest red carpet look is très chic!

The actress made quite the entrance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three held in France at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6. For the star-studded affair, Lily dropped jaws in a tan-colored long-sleeve dress with the most extreme cutouts.

While the Saint Laurent gown featured voluminous puffed sleeves and a sleek high-neck collar, the real drama came from the design's massive diamond-shaped cutout that showcased her toned physique. The three tied-up slits were ruched together and created an elegant draping that added extra oomph.

Lily completed her overall look with thick, gold bangles from Cartier that cuffed her sleeves, brown lipstick that perfectly coordinated with her dress color and effortless loose waves.

Of course, the 33-year-old wasn't the only Emily in Paris cast member to bring the wow factor on the red carpet.