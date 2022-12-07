2022 People's Choice Awards: Ellen Pompeo's Acceptance Speech Will Make You Want to Grab Your Person

Grab your person, because Ellen Pompeo just won Female TV Star of 2022.
The Grey's Anatomy star took home the top prize at the 2022 People's Choice Awards—which took place Dec. 6 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.—after being nominated alongside Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window's Kristen Bell, Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Mariska Hargitay, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez.
After taking to the stage to accept her award, Ellen, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey for 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, thanked the fans for loving the show "so loudly."
"On my way up to the stage, a nice guy named Zack just said to me, 'You brought me and my mom closer together,'" she shared. "I hear stories like that every day and everywhere I go. And I think we all know that that's the power of storytelling, it brings us together and our stories wouldn't matter if they weren't touching all of you. You are the reason we do it."
Ellen then dubbed herself a "smart lady" because she agreed with Kris Jenner, who earlier in the night shared, "It is because of the fans that we're here tonight."
"We do have one of the greatest jobs in the world," Ellen continued. "And we wouldn't be able to do it without your love and support."
Ellen, whose last episode as a full time cast member will air Feb. 23. on ABC, recently thanked fans on social media for supporting her tenure as TV's Dr. Grey. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons," she wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"
However, Ellen is simply saying goodbye for now, as she also wrote that she'll "definitely be back to visit."
Ellen has been preparing to scrub out from Grey's for some time, as in August it was announced that she would appear in season 19 in a "limited capacity."
Not to mention, in a December 2021 interview with Insider, the actress shared that she had "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."
She added, "I feel like I'm the super naïve one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"
Now, before you suffer a code blue, please know that Ellen won't be gone from our TV screens for long. The mother of three is set to star and executive produce a new limited series for Hulu.
The project, which is currently untitled, is based on the real-life case, in which US-based adoptive parents accused their Ukrainian-born daughter of being a grown adult and a con artist.
