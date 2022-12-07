See Exes Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Reunite at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The sun hasn't set on Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's friendship.
The Selling Sunset stars posed together at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6. During the award show, Jason and Chrishell—who split back in December 2021—posed for a group photo with their cast members and friends Emma Hernan, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Davina Potratz.
For their outing, Chrishell donned a gold Laquan Smith gown, while Jason—who walked the red carpet with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk—wore a plaid suit on the red carpet.
The former couple hard launched their relationship on social media in July 2021, with Chrishell sharing a PDA-filled photo of her and Jason while on vacation in Capri, Italy.
At the time, she cheekily captioned the post, "The JLo effect."
However, five months later, Chrishell and Jason announced that they had decided to go their separate ways and remain friends.
"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story in Dec. 2021. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."
The Oppenheim Group boss went on to give a small glimpse into what led to their split, saying, "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
He continued, "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."
Since their split, both Jason and Chrishell have moved on, with Jason finding taking his romance with Marie-Lou public over the summer, and the former Days of Our Lives star confirming she and singer G-Flip were in a relationship during the Selling Sunset season reunion in May.
In fact, the Selling Sunset co-stars are still such great friends, Jason told E! News in August that he was down to doing double dates in the future.
"I could do it," he shared. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it."
G Flip is even making an appearance on the next season, with Chrishell telling E! News at the People's Choice Awards, "My baby... I don't know if I'm supposed to be telling you this, but yes."