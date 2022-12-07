See Exes Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Reunite at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : Chrishell Stause OPEN to Reconciling With Christine Quinn

The sun hasn't set on Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's friendship.

The Selling Sunset stars posed together at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6. During the award show, Jason and Chrishell—who split back in December 2021—posed for a group photo with their cast members and friends Emma Hernan, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Davina Potratz.

For their outing, Chrishell donned a gold Laquan Smith gown, while Jason—who walked the red carpet with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk—wore a plaid suit on the red carpet.

The former couple hard launched their relationship on social media in July 2021, with Chrishell sharing a PDA-filled photo of her and Jason while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

At the time, she cheekily captioned the post, "The JLo effect."

However, five months later, Chrishell and Jason announced that they had decided to go their separate ways and remain friends.