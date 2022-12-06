Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Red Gown and Historic Tiara at Buckingham Palace

Lady Royal in red.
After arriving back in the U.K. following a short trip to the United States, Kate Middleton made a ravishing, regal appearance at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6.
For the event—hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla—the Princess of Wales dressed up in a sparking scarlet, long-sleeve evening gown by Jenny Packham worn with Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order badge and the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order, which were personal gifts from the late monarch.
For her jewels, Kate wore several pieces from the royal archives, including diamond frame earrings and diamond Art Deco brooch. She topped off her elegant look with what is known as the Lotus Flower Tiara, sometimes also called the "Papyrus Tiara," which originally belonged to King Charles' grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
The crown was previously a diamond and pearl necklace, purchased for the queen from Garrard by her husband, later crowned King George VI, as a wedding present in 1923, according to The Court Jeweller. But the Queen Mother apparently wasn't particularly fond of the design. Less than a year after her royal wedding, she had the necklace transformed into an Art Deco-inspired tiara, featuring scroll and festoon motifs alongside stylized lotus flowers.
Kate, 40, previously wore the historic piece for the Diplomatic Reception in 2013 and to the Chinese state banquet in 2015, according to the site.
The Diplomatic Corps reception comes four days after Kate and her husband Prince William wrapped up their three-day visit of Boston. The trip culminated with the couple walking the red carpet at 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Dec 2, where the princess wore a vibrant green Solace London gown from rental site HURR, styled with an emerald choker belonging to Princess Diana, according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson.
Keep scrolling to see more stunning style moments from the Princess of Wales.