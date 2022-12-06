Will Jen Shah Attend RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion? Meredith Marks Says...

Watch : RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Jen Shah's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future is up in the air.

The Bravo star plead guilty in her federal fraud case on July 11, not long after the show's current third season wrapped production. And with filming for this season's reunion special still to take place, Jen may not get to participate depending on the outcome of her Jan. 6 sentencing, at which she could face up to 30 years in prison.

But her friend and co-star Meredith Marks is hopeful that won't be the case. "I hope she has a chance to have a voice," Meredith said during a live taping of Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on Dec. 5, adding, "She's been a huge part of not just season three but this entire, you know, show and for her to not have a chance to close all of that out?"

"As this season progresses and transpires, she's hearing things she didn't know about," she continued. "That's what happens to all of us. So, for her to not have a chance to address that, to me, would be very sad."