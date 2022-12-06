Will Jen Shah Attend RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion? Meredith Marks Says...

Jen Shah's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future is up in the air.
The Bravo star plead guilty in her federal fraud case on July 11, not long after the show's current third season wrapped production. And with filming for this season's reunion special still to take place, Jen may not get to participate depending on the outcome of her Jan. 6 sentencing, at which she could face up to 30 years in prison.
But her friend and co-star Meredith Marks is hopeful that won't be the case. "I hope she has a chance to have a voice," Meredith said during a live taping of Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on Dec. 5, adding, "She's been a huge part of not just season three but this entire, you know, show and for her to not have a chance to close all of that out?"
"As this season progresses and transpires, she's hearing things she didn't know about," she continued. "That's what happens to all of us. So, for her to not have a chance to address that, to me, would be very sad."
Meredith has previously spoken out in support of Jen amid her legal troubles, despite their rocky relationship in the past. Last season on RHOSLC, Meredith accused her co-star of liking homophobic tweets aimed at her son Brooks Marks.
But the 50-year-old has set that drama aside, as she told Andy Cohen on the Nov. 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live, "I don't kick someone when they're down."
"I felt like she needed support, and I felt like I had a level of understanding of where she was coming from," Meredith explained. "And when you have understanding, you have acceptance, and she gave me that. She gave me and my family clean apologies and a level of understanding and insight into what she was going through that made her do these things."
