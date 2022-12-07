2022 People's Choice Awards: Why Ryan Reynolds Is Grateful for His Slow Rise to Fame

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Honored as People's Icon Even Though He Doesn't Feel It

Slow and steady wins the race.

During the red carpet for the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards, Ryan Reynolds shared insight into his A-list career, revealing that his Hollywood success didn't happen over night. As Ryan detailed, he never "experienced that meteoric rise," and he's very "grateful" for that.

"I look at these young actors who come up and they have this overnight success, that's hard," he told Live From E!: People's Choice Awards' Laverne Cox. "I've seen that brutalize people and I've seen people rise above it. So, I was very lucky that it all happened very, very slowly for me—and I feel like it's still happening very slowly."

While Ryan may not feel like an A-lister, he's certainly become a staple in pop culture, starring in blockbuster films like Deadpool, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Proposal, among others. Oh, and there is his swoon-worthy marriage to Gossip Girl's Blake Lively to envy. The duo, who share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are expecting their fourth child together.