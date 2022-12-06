Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home

Watch : Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret

Pete Davidson may no longer be the King of Staten Island.

The former Saturday Night Live star, who announced his move to Brooklyn earlier this year, is now selling his luxury condominium unit at The Accolade At Bay Street Landing in Staten Island, his listing agent confirms to E! News.

Listed at nearly $1.3 million, Pete's two-bedroom, three-bath unit was built in 2015 and sits along the coast of the New York borough where he grew up. The property, which he reportedly purchased in 2020, includes a clubhouse, health club and tennis club, while the King of Staten Island star's space also features a terrace with cityscape views.

"We are elated to be part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with," listing agent Amy Arnone tells E! News. "The property is well-appointed with modern interiors, luxurious amenities and spectacular views of the New York City skyline."

Calling The Accolade "the most luxurious condo on Staten Island," she said the unit's "Manhattan-style living will stun buyers."