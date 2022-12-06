Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home

After announcing his move to Brooklyn, Pete Davidson is selling his Staten Island condominium with a listing price of nearly $1.3 million. See photos inside his abode.

Pete Davidson may no longer be the King of Staten Island.

The former Saturday Night Live star, who announced his move to Brooklyn earlier this year, is now selling his luxury condominium unit at The Accolade At Bay Street Landing in Staten Island, his listing agent confirms to E! News. 

Listed at nearly $1.3 million, Pete's two-bedroom, three-bath unit was built in 2015 and sits along the coast of the New York borough where he grew up. The property, which he reportedly purchased in 2020, includes a clubhouse, health club and tennis club, while the King of Staten Island star's space also features a terrace with cityscape views.  

"We are elated to be part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with," listing agent Amy Arnone tells E! News. "The property is well-appointed with modern interiors, luxurious amenities and spectacular views of the New York City skyline."

Calling The Accolade "the most luxurious condo on Staten Island," she said the unit's "Manhattan-style living will stun buyers."

Keep reading to see photos of Pete's bright Staten Island home.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
The King of Staten Island's Crib

Pete Davidson's two-bedroom, three-bath luxury condominium unit sits along the coast of Staten Island, with an open concept floor plan for a spacious feel.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
Neutral Kitchen

The Accolade unit, which is on the market for nearly $1.3 million, includes a custom kitchen with bar seating in neutral white and gray tones.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
Movie Night

The living room is set up with a blue sofa and large television perfect for movie nights—or Knicks games.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
Natural Light

The primary space for entertaining, the living room also includes plenty of natural light. Plus, you can head out onto the private terrace for a city skyline view.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
Squeaky Clean

After hitting the building's health club or tennis club, freshen up in the modern bathrooms.

Maddox & Victoria, LLC.
Sleep Tight

Get some beauty rest in one of two bedrooms in the unit, seen here with soothing earth tones.

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

