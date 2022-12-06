George Karavias: The Nightlife Legend With NYC and Hollywood's Best Events

Ad
New York City and Hollywood are known for their vibrant nightlife and hospitality scene. George Karavias, founder and CEO of the Dream Hospitality Group, made a name for himself in this space with his unparalleled events catering to clients' various needs. With over 18 years of promoting noteworthy events in the city, Karavias knows how to make your Saturday night memorable and exciting.
His reputation as a legend in this space stems from his unmatched ability to create memorable and exciting experiences for New York City and Hollywood's nightlife enthusiasts. If you're looking for an intimate dinner or brunch with friends in New York City, Karavias has your back. Need to celebrate your birthday in a private and intimate setting? Karavias can make it happen! Have some free time on a Saturday night? Check out one of his parties at one of the top venues around the city and party like you have always dreamed of partying.
As one of the most sought-after event organizers and promoters, Karavias specializes in curating unique and fun events that leave clients excited for days. In his words, his superpower is "filling seats with happy clients looking for a good time." Karavias adds that the weekend is a time to relax, blow off some steam, and enjoy yourself, and the Dream Hospitality Group is there to ensure people get the best out of their weekends.
"We try to put on events in a safe and fun environment that make people feel comfortable enough to keep coming back and enjoying themselves with us," Karavias explains. The safety, privacy, and top-notch service explain why the Group's star-studded events usually sell out. The Group has events for everyone, from celebrities and athletes to the everyday person.
"I'm an honest and hardworking guy that wakes up trying to do his best every day," Karavias explains. "I love to put on all types of events for people to attend. There is something special about my job being something that the everyday person can enjoy. We do that by curating a large number of events with all different types of entertainment so everyone has a place or time to enjoy themselves."
Hospitality has always been in Karavias' blood. Before the pandemic, he successfully managed to scale his company to run 12 nightclubs and hold 20 events weekly. The pandemic hit the hospitality industry hard, forcing most people in that space to pivot.
Karavias and his team saw that as an opportunity to innovate and create new opportunities, and that's when they started their latest nightclub and restaurant concepts.
The Group partnered with other visionaries to create Harbor NYC and Sei Less, two of the most iconic hospitality venues in NYC today. Karavias explains that these projects are off to a very good start. The Group now intends to keep building them and developing new concepts in the hospitality/nightlife scene. The company's dream is to make The Group a staple in the NYC nightlife and hospitality communities and expand beyond the boroughs. Karavias hopes to open more venues and restaurants in other areas, allowing everyone in or traveling to NYC to visit a Dream Hospitality club or restaurant.