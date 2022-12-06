George Karavias: The Nightlife Legend With NYC and Hollywood's Best Events

"I'm an honest and hardworking guy that wakes up trying to do his best every day," Karavias explains. "I love to put on all types of events for people to attend. There is something special about my job being something that the everyday person can enjoy. We do that by curating a large number of events with all different types of entertainment so everyone has a place or time to enjoy themselves."

Hospitality has always been in Karavias' blood. Before the pandemic, he successfully managed to scale his company to run 12 nightclubs and hold 20 events weekly. The pandemic hit the hospitality industry hard, forcing most people in that space to pivot.

Karavias and his team saw that as an opportunity to innovate and create new opportunities, and that's when they started their latest nightclub and restaurant concepts.

The Group partnered with other visionaries to create Harbor NYC and Sei Less, two of the most iconic hospitality venues in NYC today. Karavias explains that these projects are off to a very good start. The Group now intends to keep building them and developing new concepts in the hospitality/nightlife scene. The company's dream is to make The Group a staple in the NYC nightlife and hospitality communities and expand beyond the boroughs. Karavias hopes to open more venues and restaurants in other areas, allowing everyone in or traveling to NYC to visit a Dream Hospitality club or restaurant.