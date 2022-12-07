New Details Revealed on Anne Heche's Cause of Death and Drugs in Her System

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Officials have released new details regarding Anne Heche's death.

According to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report dated Dec. 6 and obtained by E! News, traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a substance found in cannabis plants) and benzodiazepines (a depressant) were detected in the Men in Tree star's system in August when she was admitted to a hospital following a car crash.

However, the coroner's spokesperson clarified that there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.

The cannabinoids were detected in her urine but not her blood sample, which is "consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury," per the coroner. Meanwhile, a test on her blood sample at the hospital showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine.

A urine test performed after Heche's hospitalization also found fentanyl in her system, though the coroner noted in the report that the amount was "consistent with therapeutic use" by the hospital.

Heche tested negative for alcohol, according to the report.