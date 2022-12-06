New You Season 4 Pics Introduce Joe's New Frenemies and Latest Obsession

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

New name, new country, same bulls--t.

You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has once again found himself among an elite social circle, despite his disdain for the uber rich. But rather than rub elbows with New York's elite as Joe or Los Angeles' new money as Will, the problematic protagonist is infiltrating London's aristocratic society. Why? We're guessing a woman is somehow involved.

Case in point: In new season four images released by Netflix Dec. 6, Joe, now going by the alter ego Professor Jonathan Moore, is seen getting close to the icy Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

You may be asking yourself, "But what about Marienne, Joe's season three obsession?" Well, photos taken in March of the You set indicated that Joe does run into Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), only for her to run away from him.

And if we know anything about our boy Joe, it's that he hates to be rejected. Fingers crossed that Marienne ends up with a better fate than Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers) and Love (Victoria Pedretti).