Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All

Watch : Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED

Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all.

In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.

"We were developing two Pirates," Bruckheimer exclusively told E! News while promoting Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History. "Margot Robbie's will get made but not before the another one gets made. We're developing two stories."

The Top Gun: Maverick producer also revealed to The Wrap that the first new Pirates movie will be more of an ensemble film.

Bruckheimer's update comes a few weeks after Robbie expressed disappointment that the studio didn't seem interested in her movie

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago," she explained to Vanity Fair on Nov. 14, "to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."