Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch : Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son

Nia Long has entered her single era.

The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.

A rep for Nia confirms to E! News that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and Ime are no longer together. A representative for the actress also told People that the former couple, who share son Kez, 11, are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."

Nia—who is also mom to 22-year-old Massai from a previously relationship—recently reflected on Ime's suspension, sharing that she ended up taking their son out of school to deal with the devastating allegations.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the 52-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Dec. 1. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him."