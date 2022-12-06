Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Nia Long has entered her single era.
The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
A rep for Nia confirms to E! News that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and Ime are no longer together. A representative for the actress also told People that the former couple, who share son Kez, 11, are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."
Nia—who is also mom to 22-year-old Massai from a previously relationship—recently reflected on Ime's suspension, sharing that she ended up taking their son out of school to deal with the devastating allegations.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the 52-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Dec. 1. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him."
The Fatal Affair star continued, "If you're in the business of protecting women—I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."
After the Boston Celtics confirmed his suspension from the team on Sept. 22, Ime—who started dating Nia in 2010 before getting engaged in 2015—issued a statement to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews and took accountability.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," the former basketball player said Sept. 22. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."
His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
In the months since Ime's suspension, Nia, who told THR that she had moved back to Los Angeles from Boston, has found support through her fans and is looking forward to the future, saying, "2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me. I couldn't be more excited."
She added, "This tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection and that was very comforting."