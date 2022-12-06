We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure

Watch : Selena Gomez Teases "FUN" New Music on Tonight Show

You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure.

The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun set of nails after she rocked a Skittle manicure at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3. The 30-year-old's vibrant claws featured a different color on each finger—and frankly, we can't get enough.

This hot set was done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who is no stranger to working with Selena's hands. As for what inspired this choice on Selena's end, Tom teased in a Dec. 4 Instagram post, "When Sel says she likes them all."

So, in a move of not conforming to just one color, the "Who Says" singer went with two shades of blue, a minty green, a bright pink and a soft purple for her polishes of choice. The colors were complemented with a smooth, oval shape—something that Tom exclusively told E! News in an October interview is becoming more and more popular throughout his work. As he explained at the time, his celebrity clientele's nails "are going a bit shorter and refined."