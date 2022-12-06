We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure

You won't want to keep your hands to yourself after you take one look at Selena Gomez's manicure.
The Rare Beauty founder proved that mixing it up is the way to go when it comes to a fresh, fun set of nails after she rocked a Skittle manicure at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3. The 30-year-old's vibrant claws featured a different color on each finger—and frankly, we can't get enough.
This hot set was done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who is no stranger to working with Selena's hands. As for what inspired this choice on Selena's end, Tom teased in a Dec. 4 Instagram post, "When Sel says she likes them all."
So, in a move of not conforming to just one color, the "Who Says" singer went with two shades of blue, a minty green, a bright pink and a soft purple for her polishes of choice. The colors were complemented with a smooth, oval shape—something that Tom exclusively told E! News in an October interview is becoming more and more popular throughout his work. As he explained at the time, his celebrity clientele's nails "are going a bit shorter and refined."
But of course, you don't have to be a walking a red carpet to be working a set of nails like Selena's. The beauty of the Skittle trend is that it's easy to nail down on your own. All that's needed is a collection of colors to your liking, which can be tailored to your look, your mood and even the season.
On the topic of Fall 2022 beauty trends, celebrity manicurist Hannah Lee exclusively shared with E! News earlier this year, that a particular type of Skittle manicure would be popular for the colder months ahead.
"A Skittle manicure but in coffee tones," Hannah declared, "from a deep chocolatey brown all the way up to a lighter cream."
Using neutral colors allows for inclusivity when it comes to the idea of a "nude" nail, the opportunity to express yourself in a more muted fashion and the chance to possibly match your cozy knits and Uggs with your manicure.
With that being said, there are endless ranges of shades perfect for turning heads no matter the time of year. Choose only one color nail polish? I mean we could, but why would we want to?