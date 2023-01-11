You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Watch : Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)

This is Rihanna's first time at the Golden Globes as a nominee. When she learned her song—which she co-wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman—received a nod, the 34-year-old looked toward the heavens to give her gratitude and tweeted, "God be showin out!"

The moving ballad is also Rihanna's first single as a lead artist in six years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and featured hit singles "Work," "Kiss It Better," "Needed Me," and "Love On the Brain."