You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

As a first-time Golden Globes nominee, Rihanna—whose track "Lift Me Up" was nominated Best Original Song—made quite the arrival when stepped out at the Jan. 10 awards ceremony. See her look.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 11, 2023 2:15 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)

This is Rihanna's first time at the Golden Globes as a nominee. When she learned her song—which she co-wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman—received a nod, the 34-year-old looked toward the heavens to give her gratitude and tweeted, "God be showin out!"

The moving ballad is also Rihanna's first single as a lead artist in six years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and featured hit singles "Work," "Kiss It Better," "Needed Me," and "Love On the Brain."

photos
2023 Golden Globe Awards: Best Dressed Stars

The song was up against Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads SingLady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: MaverickRahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR and "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. "Naatu Naatu" ultimately took home the golden statuette. (Check out the complete winners list here.)

Can't get enough of Rihanna? Keep reading for a closer look at her night out at the Golden Globes.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Happy Couple
NBC
Glitz and Glamour
NBC
Having a Laugh
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Date Night

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

Don't miss the 2023 Golden Globe Awards today, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

4

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

5

Why Zendaya Was Not at the 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her Award