Wells Adams Jokingly Reveals What Wife Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Couple Glasses of Wine"

Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams.
The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, walking down the red carpet together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See all the arrivals here.)
As always, the jovial couple, who tied the knot in August after more than four years of dating, had plenty of laughs as they spoke to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox. As Sarah shared her favorite memories from filming her new Peacock musical series, which also stars Adam Devine and Jameela Jamil, Wells couldn't help but to joke about his wife's real-life habit of breaking out into song.
"She thinks she is a pop star after a couple of glasses of wine," he quipped, prompting Sarah to respond, "That's true."
As for her go-to song choice? "Broadway," Sarah said. "Anything from all of them, including Disney princess songs."
And Sarah sure did a lot of singing while filming Bumper in Berlin, a TV spin-off of the popular Pitch Perfect franchise. As she explained, "We were shooting mostly six days a week."
Though the 27-year-old admittedly "didn't have a lot of time" to do any sightseeing in Berlin, she did love the food and the architecture the German capital had to offer. "I love to eat there," Sarah said. "My favorite thing about shooting in Berlin was the locations that we actually filmed—like the Olympic Stadium there—and all of the beautiful locations."
She added, "It's like New York in Sex and the City. It's its own character in itself and that's what makes it so beautiful."
All episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin are available on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)