NCIS: Hawaiʻi Writer Yakira Chambers Dead at 42: Vanessa Lachey Pays Tribute

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of NCIS Hawai'i writer Yakira Chambers.

The actress honored her late colleague in a moving tribute on Instagram.

"It's been a difficult week for our NCIS Hawai'i Ohana as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our talented writers, Yakira Chambers," Vanessa wrote Dec. 5 alongside a headshot of Yakira and a second picture of her writer's chair decorated in her honor. "All of the stories you see us bring to life on screen, started in the writing room and Yakira specifically wrote some of my favorite moments. She always wrote my character, Jane Tennant, as a strong badass woman and mother. It was important to her… and us."

She continued, "Her voice was powerful, and it will be missed greatly. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones who are currently figuring out life as this has left them in an unexpected precarious position. They've set up a GoFundMe page. Any small donation would be appreciated(link in my Bio). I am still at a loss and have hugged my babies even tighter than usual. Yakira, I will miss you, we will miss you… Rest In Love My Beautiful Angel."