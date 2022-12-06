The Hills Alum Lo Bosworth’s Holiday Gift Picks Are a Reminder To Take Care of Yourself

We interviewed Lo Bosworth because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Lo's brand, Love Wellness. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to give the gift of self-care this holiday season, but you're not quite sure where to start, Lo Bosworth has you covered. The Laguna Beach alum started her own company, Love Wellness, with useful products at an affordable price point. She also shared her holiday gift recommendations with E! readers, along with some shopping advice: "Don't stress yourself out over the gift itself! The thought will always be the most important part. When in doubt, an experience with a loved one, whether it's tickets to a concert or a homemade meal, will always be a cherished present."
Aside from gift-giving, The Hills alum is looking forward to going home for the holidays, explaining, "My relatives are the most important people in my life and it's always so special to be with them over the holidays. I am the only East Coaster in my family as everyone else lives in California so the holidays are one of the few times during the year we can all be together. My niece and nephews are growing up so fast too!"
If you're looking for wellness-inspired gifts, check out Lo's picks. Warning: you'll probably end up shopping for yourself!
Lo Bosworth Holiday Gift Q&A
Fellow Carter Travel Coffee Mug
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
LB: A Fellow coffee mug! This is a wonderful gift for a coffee lover on the go and is less than $50.
Berkey Filters Big Berkey Water Filter
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
LB: My Big Berkey Water Filter! This was definitely a splurge gift but is one that I am eternally grateful for. It's helped me drink so much more water and stay on top of my health goals.
Les Boy Smells Candle 50 Hour Long Burn All Natural Coconut & Beeswax Luxury Scented Candles for Home
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
LB: A Boy Smells candle! Even though candles can feel a bit impersonal, I think they are something everyone always appreciates receiving. Boy Smells is great too because they can feel so chic without the price tag.
Amazon has five scents to choose from.
W&P Craft Cocktail Kit, Champagne Cocktail, Portable Kit for Drinks on the Go
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
LB: You can't go wrong with a Craft Cocktail kit from W&P. They're a little bit silly, just how a white elephant gift should be, but they are also practical for anyone traveling.
E! What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
LB: Love Wellness Eye Masks for everyone! I'm convinced you can't have too many.
Love Wellness Sleep Mask
"This is perfect for anyone traveling this holiday season. It's silky soft and helps you really get those extra Zzz's."
Lo Bosworth's Holiday Gift Recommendations
Love Yourself Well by Lo Bosworth
"Preorder my upcoming book and gift it as a stocking stuffer to your favorite wellness-obsessed friend! Better yet, order one for yourself too and do the five week plan together starting in January! I'll be doing it so you can follow along with me."
Love Wellness Call Me Collagen
"Collagen is the perfect gift to help you glow from within.This one is completely flavorless which means you can mix it in any of your drinks and you won't taste anything- making it the perfect healthy addition to your holiday cocktails!"
Love Wellness Vitamin Organizer
"This vitamin organizer from Love Wellness is the perfect healthy jumpstart to your 2023 wellness routine. I love that it keeps me organized year-round."
Byredo Tulipmania Hand Wash
"Any Byredo hand wash is a gift someone will be excited to receive! My bathroom is always stocked with this as it makes everyday a little more luxurious. I love giving these as hostess gifts during the holiday season."
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
"If you have a coffee aficionado in your life, this is the gift for them. I absolutely love my Chemex and look forward to making my cup of decaf every morning. The Chemex makes the absolute perfect glass."
Lo's pick has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant- Sound Machine, Smart Light, Personal Sleep Routine, Bedside Reading Light, Wind Down Content and Sunrise Alarm Clock for Gentle Wake Up
"The Hatch Restore has been a sleep essential of mine for years and it's a gift I love to give! Creating better sleep and morning routines are perfect goals for everyone in the New Year."
This sound machine has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Towel Warmer
"The Zadro Towel Warmer is the ultimate self-care gift for the bath lovers in your life this winter. Imagine stepping out of the tub and wrapping yourself in a warmed towel. I can't imagine a better moment of self-care!"
Looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping? You'll love these holiday gift picks from The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.