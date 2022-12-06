The Hills Alum Lo Bosworth’s Holiday Gift Picks Are a Reminder To Take Care of Yourself

We interviewed Lo Bosworth because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Lo's brand, Love Wellness. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to give the gift of self-care this holiday season, but you're not quite sure where to start, Lo Bosworth has you covered. The Laguna Beach alum started her own company, Love Wellness, with useful products at an affordable price point. She also shared her holiday gift recommendations with E! readers, along with some shopping advice: "Don't stress yourself out over the gift itself! The thought will always be the most important part. When in doubt, an experience with a loved one, whether it's tickets to a concert or a homemade meal, will always be a cherished present."

Aside from gift-giving, The Hills alum is looking forward to going home for the holidays, explaining, "My relatives are the most important people in my life and it's always so special to be with them over the holidays. I am the only East Coaster in my family as everyone else lives in California so the holidays are one of the few times during the year we can all be together. My niece and nephews are growing up so fast too!"

If you're looking for wellness-inspired gifts, check out Lo's picks. Warning: you'll probably end up shopping for yourself!