Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Asks for Donations 6 Months After Shooting

There's been an update in the case regarding the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker.

James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder on Dec. 5 and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the Associated Press, citing officials, reported. According to the news organization, Jackson admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on the singer's dog walker Ryan Fischer, who survived a shooting that occurred during a dognapping incident in February 2021.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, per the AP, "and provides justice for our victim."

The news comes eight months after Jackson was accidentally released from prison, with the Sheriff's Department telling the AP this was "due to a clerical error." He was recaptured in August.

In April 2021, the L.A. District Attorney's Office announced that Jackson was among the five people charged for their alleged roles in the shooting of Fischer that February. The office said Fischer had been walking three French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga when he was approached by Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White and Lafayette Shon Whaley.