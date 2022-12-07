Selma Blair's 2022 People's Choice Awards Speech Didn't Leave a Dry Eye in the House

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair accepted the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and gave an emotional speech highlighting her journey with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

"This is kind of a huge deal for me," Selma said, while holding a cane and wearing a gorgeous black minidress. "I have been in this town a long time. I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."

After accepting the award from her close friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma joked, "Oh my gosh. The last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah. Good luck charm for sure."