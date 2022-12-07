Selma Blair's 2022 People's Choice Awards Speech Didn't Leave a Dry Eye in the House

There was nothing cruel about these intentions.
Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair accepted the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and gave an emotional speech highlighting her journey with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.
"This is kind of a huge deal for me," Selma said, while holding a cane and wearing a gorgeous black minidress. "I have been in this town a long time. I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."
After accepting the award from her close friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma joked, "Oh my gosh. The last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah. Good luck charm for sure."
Selma and Sarah, of course, shared an iconic kiss in the 1999 teen drama—which they even recreated at the 2020 MTV Movie Awards.
Selma competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside pro dancer Sasha Farber. She was forced to exit the competition on Oct. 17, during the fifth week of performances, after receiving medical advice from her doctors.
"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Selma told Sasha at the time. "I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
After performing a final dance with Sasha, she told Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, "It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to. I want to be here. But I know, as a mom and as someone who wants to represent people that are taking chances, sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take, and mine is fine. I'm going to be OK."
Despite her run in the competition being cut short, Selma and Sasha returned during the Nov. 21 season finale and performed a routine set to a live version of Jordin Sparks' "No Air."
After executing the performance to perfection, the entire ballroom crowd erupted in a standing ovation.
