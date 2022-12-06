Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A good tote bag can be tough to find. We all want a handbag with space to carry everything, but no one wants to sacrifice fashion for function. If you're looking for a stylish bag that you can use every day, there's a great deal at Coach.
You can get the Coach Derby Tote for just $99. It's normally $350, and if you love it, now is the best time to shop because this 72% discount won't be here for long. This bag comes in four versatile colors: black, white, green, and red. It has a snap closure for easy access to your must-haves and there's a zip-up pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your keys or other small essentials. Treat yourself to a must-have you will use all the time or get a great deal on a holiday gift.
Coach 72% Off Deal
Coach Derby Tote
This bag is made from a beautiful pebbled leather, which is also easy to clean. Choose from four colors: red, white, green, and black.
Still thinking about shopping? Check out these reviews from happy Coach shoppers.
Coach Derby Tote Reviews
A shopper said, "Have it in 3 colors (2 metallics!) & 2 different sizes. LOVE: bigger size, butter leather, how LIGHT & versatile it is."
Another person shared, "I love my Derby Coach tote it is the perfect size for everyday wear for a women on the go."
A Coach customer reviewed, "Easy to use, versatile for any mom on the go. Everything fits and it's stylish. I have it in multiple colors. My favorite!"
"I purchased this bag almost a year ago with the wallet. I love, love this bag. Very spacious, I get everything I need in this bag. I would definitely recommend to anybody," a shopper wrote.
Someone declared, "Love this bag! I have many Coach bags and honestly they are heavy on their own and then when loaded up they are super heavy. This one is so light.. not even that heavy after I've load it up. Love it so much I have it in red and green!!"
