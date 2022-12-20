Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in Los Angeles Trial

Watch : Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Federal Prison

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

A Los Angeles jury has reached a verdict in Harvey Weinstein's second rape trial.

The disgraced producer was found guilty of one count of forcible rape and two counts of sexual assault, according to NBC News. However, he was found not guilty on one count of sexual battery by restraint and the jury was hung on three other sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, 70, was charged with seven sex-related counts involving four women, including two counts of forcible rape, one additional count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, along with one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object involving another alleged victim in 2013 and two counts of sexual battery by restraint involving two other women in 2010 and 2013, according to NBC Los Angeles.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

One of the four women were who allegedly sexual assaulted by Weinstein included Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During her testimony, per the outlet, Siebel Newsom told jurors that she still lives with the trauma of being sexually assaulted by Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2005.