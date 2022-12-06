Selena Gomez Reveals Why Her New Music Will Be Different From Her Past Albums

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks Music, Movies & More: Career Timeline

Who says new Selena Gomez music is on the way? The Rare Beauty founder herself.

More than two years after the release of her third studio album Rare, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed on the The Tonight Show that she's currently in the studio working on some new music, and fans might be getting it even sooner than they expect.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon in a Dec. 5 interview if there's any truth behind the speculation that she's be dropping new tunes following the release of her latest single "My Mind & Me," Selena responded, "That's accurate."

And although Sel is planning to return to her musical roots soon, don't expect her upcoming album to sound like her previous work.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," she said. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it."

As for when fans should plan to keep their calendar open, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer replied, "Hopefully next year."