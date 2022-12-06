Kirstie Alley Battled Colon Cancer Before Her Death

Following news of Kirstie Alley's passing, more insight has been shared about the actress' health.
Before the Emmy winner died on Dec. 5, she had colon cancer, her rep confirmed to People in a statement. Alley was 71 years old.
The actress' two children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, shared news of her death on Dec. 5, noting that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children added. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
True and Lillie—who she shares with ex Parker Stevenson—went on to note that their mom's "zest and passion for life," as well as love for her family were "unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Alley's career kickstarted in 1982 with her first film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Five years later, she landed her breakout role as Rebecca Howe when she joined the cast of Cheers, starring in the NBC sitcom from 1987 and 1993. Alley earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe award for her performance on the show.
Her resume only further expanded when she starred in a slew of movies in the late '80s and '90s including Look Who's Talking, David's Mother, Village of the Damned, It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Her later roles included starring in Fat Actress, Kirstie and Scream Queens.
Following news of her passing, many of Alley's co-stars paid tribute to her lasting legacy, including Cheers star Ted Danson.
"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers," Danson said in a Dec. 6 statement to E! News. "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny."
Added Danson, "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard," he continued. "As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."
Her Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta also reflected on their long-standing friendship, writing in a Dec. 5 Instagram post, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
