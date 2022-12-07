Exclusive

2022 People’s Choice Awards: Niecy Nash Shares Why She’s “Loved Properly” by Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash shared how she's become "different" since meeting wife Jessica Betts, who accompanied her at the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 07, 2022 2:17 AM
Red CarpetAwardsNBCCouplesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Never have we ever been more in awe of the love between Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts.

The Claws star gushed over her wife during the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet, which doubled as a date night for the married couple of two years. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Niecy—donning a turquoise gown with long sleeves that draped off her shoulders—said she's become a "different" woman as a result of her relationship.

"I've been in love before but I'm loved comparably, meaning I am very satiated," Niecy exclusively told E! News Laverne Cox on Dec. 6. "All of my needs are met, and I'm accepted for everything that I am. And I think that's what really makes the difference."

In particular, Niecy noted that Jessica, who rocked a blue track suit at the event, loves every bit of her—the good and the bad.

"We all have our flaws," Niecy shared. "Our mayhem and our foolishness, but this thing right here accepts me fully and I'm grateful for it."

Niecy, who will present an award during the night, also reflected on the love she poured into playing Glenda Cleveland in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which recently earned her a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series.

"I'm so grateful I got a chance to play Glenda," Niecy said. "I hope that wherever her spirit is resting, she finally feels heard. It's a blessing to be able to get her voice and her spirit into the world."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards tonight, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

