2022 People’s Choice Awards: Niecy Nash Shares Why She’s “Loved Properly” by Wife Jessica Betts

Never have we ever been more in awe of the love between Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts.

The Claws star gushed over her wife during the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet, which doubled as a date night for the married couple of two years. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Niecy—donning a turquoise gown with long sleeves that draped off her shoulders—said she's become a "different" woman as a result of her relationship.

"I've been in love before but I'm loved comparably, meaning I am very satiated," Niecy exclusively told E! News Laverne Cox on Dec. 6. "All of my needs are met, and I'm accepted for everything that I am. And I think that's what really makes the difference."

In particular, Niecy noted that Jessica, who rocked a blue track suit at the event, loves every bit of her—the good and the bad.