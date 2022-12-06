See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Touch Down in New York

Watch : Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suited up for a trip to New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed arriving in the city over the weekend as the couple is scheduled to receive the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6.

For the flight, Harry dressed lowkey in a white button down and black trousers. The former Suits star donned a black dress with dark sunglasses, opting to keep her hair in a bun.

The duo's arrival in the Big Apple comes days before they will be honored at a gala alongside late NBA icon Bill Russell, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others for being "exemplary leaders" who have "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights," according to the foundation's website.

Harry and Meghan have previously been outspoken advocates for mental health care, a topic reflected in the recent trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which will have the first three episodes released on Dec. 8 and the three more episodes dropped on Dec. 15.