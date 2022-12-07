Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals If She'll Let Her Baby Watch Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time.
The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little one—who's sex they revealed in July—to watch Selling Sunset, which Heather has starred in since season one.
The short answer? Yes, but not until a certain age.
"I don't even let my stepdaughter Taylor, who's 12, watch it yet," Heather exclusively E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. "So, I'd say 15 or 16."
So, their baby has a ways to go before he can divulge in the drama that makes up Selling Sunset—and as viewers know: There is no shortage of drama.
Throughout the series, Heather and fellow cast members' feud with former cast mate Christine Quinn was captured for the cameras, and at one point during season four, the topic even drew in response from Tarek.
When asked by Laverne who lives for the drama the most on Selling Sunset, Heather had some names in mind.
"Well, she's no longer on the show, so I can't say her anymore," Heather teased, "but I'd say Chelsea [Lazkani]."
As for if Heather misses filming with Christine, who exited after season five? She said, "100 percent no."
Of course, not all moments on Selling Sunset are full of tension and drama. Notably, Heather and Tarek's October 21 wedding day was filmed for season five. And as it turns out, Tarek and Heather favorite gifts thus far, Baccarat champagne glasses and wine, were given to them on their wedding day.
As Heather explained, "It's so beautiful to display them so we use it as like an accessory."
Being that Selling Sunset is nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 Award at tonight's ceremony, Heather and Tarek might be taking home a trophy to place next to those shiny glasses. (Find out all the People's Choice Awards winners here and see all the red carpet looks here.)
