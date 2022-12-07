Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals If She'll Let Her Baby Watch Selling Sunset

Watch : 5 HEARTFELT Moments From Past People's Choice Awards

Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time.

The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little one—who's sex they revealed in July—to watch Selling Sunset, which Heather has starred in since season one.

The short answer? Yes, but not until a certain age.

"I don't even let my stepdaughter Taylor, who's 12, watch it yet," Heather exclusively E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. "So, I'd say 15 or 16."

So, their baby has a ways to go before he can divulge in the drama that makes up Selling Sunset—and as viewers know: There is no shortage of drama.

Throughout the series, Heather and fellow cast members' feud with former cast mate Christine Quinn was captured for the cameras, and at one point during season four, the topic even drew in response from Tarek.