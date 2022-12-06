A Look Back at Kirstie Alley's Best Roles From Cheers to Veronica's Closet

Kirstie Alley's legacy will live on through her body of work.
The Emmy winner passed away at the age of 71 following a short and private battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker shared on Dec. 5.
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," a family statement posted to Alley's social media accounts read. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
The siblings went on to note in their statement that while Alley was "iconic" on screen, "she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled," they added, "and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Alley, indeed, made her mark on both TV and film during her decades-long career. Since her movie debut in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the actress found success in a variety of projects—from comedic flicks such as Summer School and Look Who's Talking to celebrated series such as Cheers, for which she won an acting Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe.
The star also dabbled in reality TV, welcoming cameras into her home for one season on Kirstie Alley's Big Life in 2010, before appearing on competition shows Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.
