Olympic Gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury Celebrate Second Anniversary

Watch : Laurie Hernandez Teases Her Celeb Crush!

These two have stuck the landing on year two of their romance.

Olympian Laurie Hernandez and fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury have confirmed their relationship by ringing in their second anniversary with touching tributes to one another.

To honor the special milestone, Laurie shared a photo of herself smiling while Charlotte kisses her on the cheek to Instagram Dec. 5. The Olympic medalist captioned the moment, "2 whole years! can u believe it!!"

As for Charlotte's celebratory shout out, the 26-year-old—who served as an Olympic alternate at the 2020 Summer Olympics games in Tokyo—posted a few mirror selfies holding Laurie close.

"Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you)," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 5. "My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug."

Over the past two years, both Laurie and Charlotte have captured memories together and shared them with fans, including seeing concerts together, spending time in nature and even learning that Laurie got into New York University's coveted Tisch School of the Arts.