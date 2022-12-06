Bobby Brown Gives His Candid Thoughts on Upcoming Whitney Houston Movie

Watch : Bobby Brown Talks Style, Family & Whitney Houston Movie Character

Bobby Brown is ready to see Whitney Houston's life play out on the big screen.

Ahead of the release of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony's biopic about the legendary singer's rise to superstardom, Brown exclusively told E! News at the Urban One Honors on Dec. 2 that though he was not involved in the project about his ex-wife's life, he is "probably gonna watch it."

And as for Brown's prediction on how Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders will portray him in the film? The former New Edition member, who was awarded with the show's first-ever Phoenix Honor, noted that "choosing such a great actor to play my trials and tribulations" was an honor and he's "looking forward to it."

In addition to following Houston's impressive career, the upcoming film—which stars Naomi Ackie as the late singer—will also share a glimpse at her life outside of her career.

(Brown was married to Houston for 14 years until their 2006 split. In 2012, Houston was found deceased after accidentally drowning at the age of 48. Together, they welcomed daughter Bobbi Kristina, who died three years after her mother's passing in 2015).