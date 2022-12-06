Bobby Brown Gives His Candid Thoughts on Upcoming Whitney Houston Movie

Bobby Brown is ready to see Whitney Houston's life play out on the big screen.
Ahead of the release of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony's biopic about the legendary singer's rise to superstardom, Brown exclusively told E! News at the Urban One Honors on Dec. 2 that though he was not involved in the project about his ex-wife's life, he is "probably gonna watch it."
And as for Brown's prediction on how Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders will portray him in the film? The former New Edition member, who was awarded with the show's first-ever Phoenix Honor, noted that "choosing such a great actor to play my trials and tribulations" was an honor and he's "looking forward to it."
In addition to following Houston's impressive career, the upcoming film—which stars Naomi Ackie as the late singer—will also share a glimpse at her life outside of her career.
(Brown was married to Houston for 14 years until their 2006 split. In 2012, Houston was found deceased after accidentally drowning at the age of 48. Together, they welcomed daughter Bobbi Kristina, who died three years after her mother's passing in 2015).
But it's also worth noting that biopics aside, Brown is no stranger to sharing aspects of his personal life with viewers over the years.
In fact, earlier this year, the singer—who tied the knot with Alicia Etheredge in 2012—debuted his new A&E reality television show, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which follows the singer's family life.
As for how it's been for the father of seven to work alongside closest to him?
"It's been wonderful, we're thinking about doing another series," he shared. "It's been great just to be around my kids as they grow and be around my older kids as they embark on their own lives with their own families."
Urban One Honors airs Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8/7C on TV One & Cleo TV.
—Reporting by Chelsea Phillips Tafoya