The Fate of Fboy Island Revealed

Will Fboy Island get a season three at HBO Max? Here's why you shouldn't get your hopes up.

It looks like even HBO Max is done with f--k boys.

That's right, according to a Dec. 5 report by Variety, the streamer has canceled the Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show. The series, which ran for two seasons on HBO Max, followed three women as they looked for love among a group of men. The catch? Not all of the suitors were there for the right reasons, leaving the female leads to figure out who among the men were "Fboys" just looking to win a cash prize.

We're certainly disappointed by this news, as creator Elan Gale told E! News in August that he hoped to expand the series into a franchise, a "FPerson Universe," if you will. "I love FBoys, FGirls, FPeople and I want to keep bringing back all of the fan-favorites because I think we can tell 10-year stories." Gale added at the time, "We want to use the Marvel philosophy."

Here's hoping Fboy Island and its potential spinoffs find a home elsewhere. Hey, it's happened before!

For a status update on your other TV favorites, keep reading:

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Canceled: Fboy Island (HBO Max)

Fboy Island will not have a third season at HBO Max.

HBO
Canceled: Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Espookys will not have a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: The Midnight Club (Netflix)

No more stories will be told at the Brightcliffe Home, as Netflix has canceled the Mike Flanagan-created drama.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Surface (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+'s psychological drama will be back with a new season.

Hulu
Renewed: Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies was renewed by Hulu on Nov. 29.

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Freeform/Vanessa Clifton, Freeform/Giovanni Rufino
Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Netflix
Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Renewed: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

The Starz period drama Dangerous Liaisons was renewed for a second season before its first season even premiered.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Starz
Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

STARZ
Renewed: P-Valley (Starz)

P-Valley is set to hit the stage again with a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Get ready for another semester, because Heartbreak High is returning for a second season.

Amazon
Renewed: Outer Range (Prime Video)

Giddy up! Outer Range is set to return for a second season.

Hulu
Renewed: Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Now back to Solar Opposites—for a fifth season!

Netflix
Ending: Firefly Lane (Netflix)

Firefly Lane will come to an end with the second season, which premieres in two parts. Part one will drop Dec. 2.

AMC+
Renewed: Interview With a Vampire (AMC)

Sink your teeth into this news! Interview With a Vampire has been renewed ahead of its season one premiere.

CBS
Renewed: Big Brother (CBS)

Big Brother was renewed for a 25th season on Sept. 25.

Peacock
Canceled: Queer As Folk (Peacock)

The Queer As Folk reboot is short-lived, as its been canceled after one season at Peacock.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs was renewed for a third season Sept. 22.

YouTube
Renewed: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel isn't leaving late night any time soo, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been renewed through season 23.

