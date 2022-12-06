Pregnant TikToker Nabela Noor Reveals Sex of Baby With Husband Seth Martin

Nabela Noor is thinking pink, again.
Two weeks after confirming she is pregnant, the social media star shared that she and husband Seth Martin have another daughter on the way.
In an adorable reveal video shared to TikTok on Dec. 5, the couple are seen opening a large white, ribbon adorned box as their 9-month-old daughter Amalia Rana sits on the floor in front in front of them. As the two open the top, pink balloons begin to float out, revealing they are expecting a baby girl.
The clip, captioned "a dream come true," was fitting set to John Mayer's 2003 song "Daughters."
In the comments, the couple—who married in 2015—was showered with congratulations. One fan wrote, "Two girls so close is age is precious!! They will be besties forever. Love this for y'all!!" Nabela—who has three sisters of her own—responded, "This is such a dream come true. My sisters are my best friends, I squeezed them when I found out."
The self-love advocate also responded to a fan who gushed that the couple was giving Amalia "a best friend for life," writing back, "truly, this feels like the best gift."
Nabela first revealed she was expecting another child the day after Thanksgiving, sharing a video montage which included a clip of the couple hanging photos from a sonogram and baby booties on their Christmas tree.
"Our first thanksgiving not only as a family of 3, but a future family of four," she captioned the Nov. 24 clip. "Double blessings to be thankful for."
After sharing the news, the 31-year-old star opened up about her tough journey to motherhood, revealing how grateful she was to be pregnant again after struggling to conceive in the past.
"For years, doctors labeled me infertile and I feared I could never have kids," she revealed to People. "Last year we were blessed with our rainbow baby after six years of infertility. Never in our wildest dreams did I think that today I would not only have my miracle baby in my arms, but another one growing in my belly."
Nabela added, "Our babies will forever be our reminder of the power of hope and prayer."