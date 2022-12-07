Drew Barrymore’s Beauty Gift Picks Include a Clarifying Butt Mask and More Finds Under $73

We included these products chosen by Drew Barrymore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from Drew's brand, Flower Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for holiday gifts, makeup and skincare products are a great way to go. We can all use a self-care moment here and there, right? If you want to switch up your routine, Drew Barrymore shared her favorite beauty gift picks in the latest issue of DREW Magazine, The Big Warm Hug Issue.
The talk show host's gift recommendations are budget-friendly, with prices ranging from $22 to $73. Drew's selections include products from her friends' brands including Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Charlotte Tilbury, Gucci Westman. She also recommended a clarifying butt mask, which is perfect for an at-home spa night.
Drew Barrymore's Holiday Beauty Gift Picks
Arkive Headcare The Future Youth Treatment Mask
"Takeout, TV, and a deep conditioning treatment— sign me up."
Megababe Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask
"There's really no better time than a night in for a mask like this. Bottoms up!"
Mutha The Nudist Exfoliating Body Bar
"This is the exfoliating bar your inner girl who likes to dance around the house in her underwear has been wishing for. Scrubby—but not rough— and moisturizing."
JVN Complete Instant Recovery Heat Protectant Leave-In Serum
"Jonathan Van Ness and I filmed a video in which he put this product on a piece of bread, stuck it in the toaster, and everything that didn't have product on it came out burnt. This stuff is a miracle."
This serum has 21.9K+ Sephora Loves.
RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush
"I love the whole line—and this is the latest and greatest."
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment
"I like to read AHA as 'a ha' instead of alpha hydroxy acid. It makes it seem like my skin is about to get a lightbulb moment."
This night treatment has 25.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Lifting Face Mask with Acupressure Technology
"A whole new level of Netflix and chill, this treatment from my dear friend Charlotte Tilbury depuffs your skin lickety-split!"
Westman Atelier Eye Love You Volumizing Clean Mascara
"Gucci Westman and I have been friends for 25 years, There's never been a better time than now for her clean and chic line."
Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm
"Honey and dry skin are a match made in self-love skin care heaven."
Flower Beauty Ionic Pro Dryer - Lightweight & Powerful Professional Dryer for Fast, Energy-Efficient Hair Drying - Adjustable Airflow & Two Heat Settings
"'Low or high' is a thing of the past. I can perfectly customize my airflower with the roller mechanism in back. Now that's innovation!"
Still holiday shopping? Check out these thoughtful gift picks from Drew's pal Cameron Diaz.