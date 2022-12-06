Why 1923 Stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Didn't Talk to Yellowstone's Kevin Costner

Watch : Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren carved out names on the Dutton family tree all by themselves.

The two veteran actors star in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, premiering Dec. 18 on Paramount+. However, just because the pair is stepping into the world of the Duttons doesn't mean they called up Yellowstone's own Kevin Costner for some words of wisdom.

"I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in Yellowstone," Harrison exclusively told E! News at the 1923 premiere Nov. 4. "But I'm on my own path."

Harrison continued, "We haven't had a chance to catch up, but I'm looking forward to it."

When it came to saying yes to 1923, which marks just Harrison's second series regular role on a television series ever—he'll also star in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, alongside Jason Segel, in January—it all came down to the scripts.

"I wanted to do it because I like the writing," he said. "I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea."

Who are we to argue?