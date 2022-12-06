Why 1923 Stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Didn't Talk to Yellowstone's Kevin Costner

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren carved out names on the Dutton family tree all by themselves.
The two veteran actors star in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, premiering Dec. 18 on Paramount+. However, just because the pair is stepping into the world of the Duttons doesn't mean they called up Yellowstone's own Kevin Costner for some words of wisdom.
"I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in Yellowstone," Harrison exclusively told E! News at the 1923 premiere Nov. 4. "But I'm on my own path."
Harrison continued, "We haven't had a chance to catch up, but I'm looking forward to it."
When it came to saying yes to 1923, which marks just Harrison's second series regular role on a television series ever—he'll also star in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, alongside Jason Segel, in January—it all came down to the scripts.
"I wanted to do it because I like the writing," he said. "I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea."
Who are we to argue?
Helen didn't talk to Kevin, either—although her explanation was a bit simpler.
"No, I haven't spoken to Kevin, actually," she told E! News. "I don't know him! Maybe we'll all get together one of these days."
We're not sure there's enough whiskey in the world for that kind of Dutton family reunion.
For the Oscar winning actress, 1923 presented an opportunity to dive deeper into her passion for history—which is something she's proactively explored throughout her life.
"I've always been fascinated by American history, especially the American West," Helen explained. "Many years ago, I was doing theater here and I took a train from San Francisco to Detroit, to ride across those amazing plains that the people who came west walked across. I was so blown away by the realization of the effort and the courage and the struggle of that."
1923 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.
For more from this interview, check out the Dec. 5 episode of E! News at 11:30 p.m. on E!.