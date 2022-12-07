Bet Chris Olsen’s Red Carpet Arrival Made You Look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Chris Olsen makes it look easy.
The TikToker slayed his look on the red carpet for the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6 keeping it clean in a pair of white dress slacks and matching jacket with a white t-shirt and white sneakers.
And when he's not hitting up Hollywood's hottest award shows, Olsen is entertaining his 8.2 million TikTok followers, showcasing family members and famous pals such as singer Meghan Trainor, JoJo Siwa and Ashley Tisdale. However, the 24-year-old also has another kind of mission with his videos—one that will allow others to follow in his footsteps and be out and proud as their authentic selves.
"My identity will already be something that can be of controversy, depending on who the audience is," Olsen told E! News Oct. 11. "So one of my passive-active missions in having this platform is to try to break that down and bring normalcy to this identity."
He's already helped countless fans and opened the eyes of many followers.
"I've gotten DMs in the past," Olsen shared, "that say, 'I come from someplace in Middle America, I have never really come in contact with anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, but seeing your videos really opened and changed my mind about it—because I'm consistently told, 'These people are different than us. These people are not someone to be followed. These people are not role models.'"
In addition to his online presence helping to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the Broken Dreams actor also marked a major milestone in his personal life. Olsen celebrated five years of sobriety on Sept. 28 and took to TikTok to share a series of personal and professional accomplishments since becoming sober—finding fame on TikTok, going back to college and getting certified as a personal trainer.
Olsen explained that he stayed sober through his "bad break up" with TikToker Ian Paget. (The exes confirmed their split to E! News in January.)
Nearly a year later, Olsen is focusing on his career, teasing an a cappella version of his and Meghan Trainor's song "Made You Look," writing on Instagram Dec. 5, "CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY! MADE YOU LOOK (A CAPPELLA) COMING TO YOU FRIDAY 12/9."