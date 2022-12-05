Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined.

The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.

Police previously confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead at a North Hollywood parking lot on the morning of June 6. At the time, officials said they did not suspect foul play, but his cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation.

Harrison was the youngest son of General Hospital co-stars Jack and Kristina, who divorced in 2006 after 13 years of marriage. The two are also parents son Peter Wagner, 32, while Jack is dad to an adult daughter named Kerry, who was given up for adoption by her biological mother when she was born.